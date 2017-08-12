China signals cautions approach to tightening, says Fitch

24 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, China By Asia Asset Management

China’s pledge to contain financial risks signals a possible shift away from high growth targets and a cautious approach to tightening, says Fitch Ratings (Fitch).

Chinese officials stressed their commitment to tighter financial regulations at the National Financial Works Conference (NFWC) in Beijing last week. The meeting, held every five years, is widely considered to set the tone for China’s financial reforms over the next half decade.

The main decision at the Chinese meeting was the creation of a cabinet-level regulatory committee that will coordinate the efforts of the four main financial regulators in China.

Fitch says Beijing’s emphasis “could signal rising potential for a more decisive shift in policy focus away from hitting high growth targets, but there is still uncertainty over whether the drive to address risks will continue to take priority if the economy slows”.

“A more unified approach could enhance regulatory oversight and help to limit contagion risks. This would be positive for the long-term stability of China's financial system and economy,” the US credit rating agency says in a July 19 statement.

According to Fitch, “financial stability was clearly prioritised” by the NFWC, where a statement issued at the end of the meeting said that China should create "an austere regulatory atmosphere".

China’s strong economic growth in the first quarter gives the authorities confidence to address financial risks, Fitch says, adding, however that “confidence could be tested in the second half of the year, as tighter credit conditions feed through the economy, particularly into the housing market”.

China’s gross domestic product expanded a faster-than-expected 6.9% year-on-year in the first three months of the year.

Fitch expects Beijing’s tightening measures to be more targeted so as to limit the impact on economic growth.

The financial works meeting emphasised corporate deleveraging, though it suggested that further tightening is likely to be selective, and aimed at the so-called zombie companies, and sectors with overcapacity. Zombie companies refer to Chinese firms that keep borrowing even though they are not earning enough to repay loans.

“The liquidity squeeze in the first half of the year affected bond market access for almost all corporates, and the authorities are unlikely to be comfortable adding to those difficulties as the economy slows,” Fitch says.

“The authorities will be wary of triggering a liquidity crunch through regulatory tightening, which makes an abrupt clampdown on shadow banking activities unlikely.”