China insurers’ risks rising under new capital framework

29 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, China By Asia Asset Management

Some Chinese life insurance companies are facing rising and more concentrated risk due to their increased exposure to long-term equity investments, which are treated favourably under China’s new risk-based capital framework, says US-based credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings (Fitch).

The agency warns that this could potentially create liquidity problems and trigger “substantial capital losses” for the companies.

With profits under pressure from low interest rates, insurers are shifting into riskier assets in search of higher yield. Some firms have boosted their long-term equity investments to take advantage of favourable treatment, Fitch says.

Under the China Risk Oriented Solvency System (C-ROSS) introduced in January 2016, the capital risk charge of long-term equity investment is around 15%, compared with 31%-48% on listed stocks. Furthermore, mark-to-market is not required for long-term equity investment.

“We do not believe the underlying risks involved in long-term equity investment are significantly lower than those inherent in other equity investments,” Fitch says in a March 27 news release.

According to the agency, some insurers have increased their exposure to single entities to the point where they have significant influence and can therefore reclassify their holdings as long-term equity investment. Fitch estimates that some insurers now have more than 50% of their equity capital invested in single entities, underscoring its concerns about concentrated risk.

“Concentrated exposure creates potential liquidity problems. The supposed long-term horizon of these investments means they might not match the shorter-duration liability structure of some insurers, especially those with a focus on universal life insurance products. Investments might have to be sold off when there is an unanticipated liquidity need, possibly triggering substantial capital losses,” Fitch says.

“The absence of a mark-to-market mechanism magnifies potential losses, as the book value could be very different from the market value, particularly if an investment needs to be liquidated during adverse market conditions,” the Fitch report adds.

The aggressive investment strategies adopted by some insurers have drawn the attention of China’s insurance regulator, which has stepped in to control their risk exposure.

In January of this year, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC), capped the amount investable by Chinese insurers in a single stock at 5% of their total assets, down from the previous limit of 10%. Insurers are also restricted to having 30% of their total assets invested in equities, down from 40% previously.

Concerned that insurers were straying from their core business, CIRC also barred them from allying with non-insurers to acquire listed companies. Insurers are also required to seek the regulator’s approval before making any large equity investment.