Management exodus expected at Fortune SG amid Warburg takeover

07 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Singapore By Liz Mak

Two key members of the management team at Fortune SG Fund Management (Fortune SG) have resigned, and more are intending to leave, in the wake of the planned acquisition of a 49% stake in the company by US private equity firm Warburg Pincus – despite the latter’s pledges to support the team – according to insiders.

The departures raise questions about the stability and future of the second oldest foreign fund joint-venture in China.

Well-placed sources with direct knowledge of the matter tell Asia Asset Management (AAM) that Fortune SG’s long-serving Chairman Zheng Anguo and Chief Investment Officer Ren Zhiqiang resigned when Warburg Pincus was negotiating to acquire the stake from French bank Societe Generale (SocGen).

The company's executive vice president, as well as another official who was key in building Fortune SG's segregated business, will be the next to leave, according to the sources.

“Overall, (it’s) more than half of the senior management. I would not say it is super stable,” a senior company executive tells AAM.

When asked what he believes Warburg Pincus will be buying after the departures, the executive responded: “A platform.”

Mr. Ren will soon be appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of HFT Investment Management (HFT Investment), a competing Shanghai fund joint-venture between Haitong Securities and France’s BNP Paribas Asset Management, sources at Fortune SG and HFT Investment tell AAM.

The CEO position at HFT Investment has been vacant since February when the previous occupant, Patrick Liu, left after two years in office.

Meanwhile, Mr. Zheng is in the process of founding a new business, according to company insiders.

Mr. Zheng and Mr. Ren resigned after the Paris management of SocGen decided to sell the stake in Fortune SG without the local management's input.

"In our experience, significant shareholder change in fund management companies usually open the way to changes in senior management," Yiming Li, a manager research analyst at Morningstar China tells AAM.

"While the chairman role is less of a factor, the management team of a fund company sets the tone for the investment and research input of a fund company," Mr. Li says.

Warburg Pincus, which announced its plan to acquire the stake in Fortune SG on Wednesday (August 2), had heaped praise on the management team, calling it "visionary" and "highly competent", and said it will give the company its "full support”.

The US private equity company – which according to Shanghai fund consultancy Z-Ben Advisors is paying top dollar for the stake – declined to comment when approached by AAM.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Fortune SG says it is “our firm’s policy not to comment on market rumours.” Nevertheless, he described talk of the imminent departure of senior executives as “groundless”.

“The management team is stable as all the other executives are unchanged and performing their duties as usual,” he says. “All business sectors, including investment and research departments, are operating as usual and unaffected.”