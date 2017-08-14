Franklin Templeton JV to launch Taiwan’s first annuities-like funds

14 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan, USA By Liz Mak

US investment manager Franklin Templeton’s Taiwan joint-venture is set to launch the local fund industry’s first ever annuities-like product next month, giving the company a head start to capture a slice of the local private pensions market ahead of a public pension cut that will come into effect next year.

Franklin Templeton SinoAm Securities Investment Management (Franklin Templeton SinoAm) announced last week that the new product will be launched on September 11. It will be tied to a choice of three target-date fund portfolios: investors can choose between funds that will mature in 2027, 2037, or 2047.

The target-date funds will run on a Franklin Templeton quantitative strategy that self-adjusts the risk exposures over time. The risk adjustment mechanisms will stay in place in the fund portfolios after an investor retires, and not just managed to the exact retirement date.

In the US, the mecca of target date fund products, total assets managed under such strategies have grown from US$8 billion in 2000 to $886 billion as at the end of last year, according to data from the Investment Company Institute.

Although the approach has proven popular in the US, Franklin Templeton has not offered it in Asia thus far. The Taiwan joint-venture will be the first in the Franklin Templeton network in the region to manage the strategy locally.

The product is not an insurance contract. But like insurers’ annuities products, the funds' automatic buy-back mechanism will be triggered upon maturity, giving cash flow to investors for up to ten years after the target date.

"Looking at Taiwan's national pension reforms as well as those happening internationally, the idea of ‘pay more, get less’, and seeing your legal retirement age raised, is already a global trend,” James Hwang, president of Franklin Templeton SinoAm, says in an emailed statement to Asia Asset Management. “It doesn't matter what your age or professional status is; looking after your pensions, yourself, is no longer a slogan move, but something that requires immediate action."

"Existing fund products can help investors meet some financial needs, but as they go through different stages of life and their risk tolerance change closer to retirement, the products can't quite take the initiative to reduce risks and self-adjust asset allocations," Mr. Hwang adds.

There have been other target-date funds introduced in Taiwan previously. But according to Mr. Hwang, investors were not thinking long-term when they invested, and treated the products as balanced fund portfolios which they could flip for short-term gains, greatly limiting their intended benefit. Most of these products have since closed or been merged into other vehicles.

Franklin Templeton SinoAM is relaunching the target-date concept and repackaging it into its new annuities-like offering because "the retirement issue has become more urgent," Mr. Hwang says.

The launch of the annuities product comes in response to the passage of a pension reform bill in the Taiwanese legislature in late June, in which interest payments on pensions of public school teachers will be slashed from the current 18% to 9% in July 2018, and to zero three years later.

The legislature also has debates scheduled for cuts involving the Labor Pension Fund next, priming investors for private market solutions for retirement savings amid the panic created by the planned public pension cuts.

Franklin Templeton holds a 20% stake in Franklin Templeton SinoAm, which does not publicly disclose its latest asset size. The joint-venture, set up in 2002, has four local shareholders.