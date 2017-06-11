Fubon SITC to debut its first US Treasury bond ETF

15 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, Taiwan By Hui Ching-hoo

Taiwan’s Fubon Securities Investment Trust Co (Fubon SITC) is set to roll out the island state’s first exchange traded fund tracking US Treasuries, which would help local investors to diversify their portfolio risk.

Fubon SITC said in a statement on May 11 that the new ETF – the Fubon US Treasury Bond ETF Umbrella Fund – would carry out fundraising between May 22 and May 24. The ETF is scheduled to be listed on the Taipei Exchange, the over-the-counter market in Taiwan, on June 8.

The ETF incorporates three sub funds: the Fubon 1-3 Years US Treasury Bond ETF, the Fubon 7-10 Years US Treasury Bond ETF, and the Fubon 20+ Years US Treasury Bond ETF. The sub funds are designed to mimic the performance of the Citi US Treasury 1-3 Years Index, the Citi US Treasury 7-10 Years Index, and the Citi US Treasury 20+ Years Index, respectively.

Patrick Liao, head of the quantitative and index investment department at Fubon SITC, tells Asia Asset Management that the rationale for launching the new ETF is to provide local investors with a long-term asset allocation tool.

“US Treasuries are a basic component in asset allocation. US Treasuries can help investors to reduce volatility in their portfolios and to create steady long-term return,” he says, noting that the securities are negatively correlated with risky assets such as high-yield bonds and equities.

Mr. Liao says Fubon SITC currently has 27 ETFs, with six more in the pipeline this year. This includes the US Treasury bond ETF, as well as Taiwan’s first corporate governance ETF – the Fubon TWSE Corporate Governance 100 ETF.

According to Mr. Liao, market response to the corporate governance ETF has been “overwhelming”, with total fundraising of about NT$3.2 billion (US$105.9 million). The ETF will be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on May 17.