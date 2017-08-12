Fullerton bolsters investment leadership team

26 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Singapore By Asia Asset Management

Fullerton Fund Management (Fullerton) has announced two new appointments to its senior investment leadership team and a senior executive promotion.

Ken Goh joins the firm as its head of equities and Vincent Chan comes in as its co-head of multi-asset; Ong Guat Cheng has been promoted to head of fixed income. Based in Singapore, the three asset class heads will report directly to Patrick Yeo, Fullerton's chief investment officer, starting on July 1.

Mr. Yeo says: “Each of these colleagues brings a diverse set of experiences and backgrounds, as well as strong leadership skills to their new roles, to help drive new perspectives within their respective asset classes. I am confident that the renewed leadership team will work together to strengthen Fullerton's investment capabilities, while adding depth to the existing management team.”

In his new role, Mr. Goh will lead and manage the equities team, including members in Fullerton’s overseas offices. His key focus areas include refining and articulating the company’s investment views and equity strategies, as well as driving solid and consistent investment performance.

Prior to joining Fullerton, Mr. Goh was the managing director/chief executive officer of CIMB Principal Asset Management’s (CIMB Principal) Singapore office. Before he joined CIMB Principal in 2007, he held various senior positions at APS Asset Management, MeesPierson Private Bank, Allianz Dresdner Asset Management and Philip Capital Management. Earlier in his career, he worked at the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC).

As the co-head of multi-asset, Mr. Chan will help lead Fullerton’s efforts in enhancing and managing the multi-asset investment proposition for clients. His depth of experience will help the firm expand its multi-asset offering for the wholesale channel, which includes retail as well as the retirement segments.

Mr. Chan was previously the Asia head of multi-asset products at Schroders Investment Management (Schroders). Before he joined Schroders in 2016, he was with NTUC Income since 2013, where he managed the asset allocation and external fund manager teams. Like Mr. Goh, he also had a stint at the GIC earlier in his career.

Ms. Ong has been with Fullerton for 14 years, and has delivered a consistent and strong investment track record as the lead portfolio manager of Fullerton’s local currency bond strategies. In her expanded role, she will lead the portfolio managers and analysts in Singapore and China, and have investment oversight of all fixed income strategies.

Mr. Yeo adds: “Fullerton is focussed on investing in and the strengthening of our leadership team, to ensure we remain well positioned to deliver value to clients, while navigating a constantly evolving market environment. As we continue to grow our assets under management, we are pleased to share these new appointments, which are aligned with Fullerton's vision of being a global leader in asset management.”

As at March 31 this year, Fullerton’s AUM stood at S$16.5 billion (US$11.91 billion).