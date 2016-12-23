Fullerton names Patrick Yeo as its new CIO

22 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Singapore By Asia Asset Management

Fullerton Fund Management (Fullerton), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings (Temasek), has appointed Patrick Yeo as its new chief investment officer (CIO).

Patrick Yeo

Mr. Yeo joined Fullerton in 2005, and has more than 26 years of investment experience in the areas of fixed income, currency management and interest rate trading. His new role as CIO means he will oversee the investment direction and strategy of all asset classes and investment portfolios at the firm. Mr. Yeo will combine the role with his current position of head of fixed income and carry on with his fixed-income portfolio management responsibilities.

Ho Tian Yee, chairman and interim chief executive officer, comments: “As we position Fullerton for growth, Patrick’s appointment as Fullerton’s CIO will further strengthen our leadership capabilities. This appointment reflects the maturing of Fullerton’s investment talent and adds depth to our existing management team. Patrick has been with Fullerton for more than 11 years. I am confident that his investment skill, understanding of clients and the asset management industry will bring value to Fullerton.”

Before joining Fullerton over a decade ago, Mr. Yeo had stints at Usaha Tegas Group, OCBC Asset Management, Rothschild Asset Management, Hongkong & Shanghai Banking Corporation, and the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation. On his new role, he remarks: “I look forward to working even more closely with all of Fullerton’s investment team. My focus will be on strengthening our investment processes, and to ensure we remain well placed to create value for our clients over the long term.”

Fullerton was incorporated in Singapore in 2003. Prior to its establishment, its investment team operated as the internal fund management division within Temasek, managing its capital resources since 1989. As of September 30 this year, Fullerton’s AUM stood at S$16.1 billion (US$11.27 billion).