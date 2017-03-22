Equity valuations for Asia still attractive

22 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global By Hui Ching-hoo

Fullerton Fund Management (Fullerton), the asset management vehicle of Singaporean national wealth fund Temasek Holdings, talks up the prospect of an Asian equity strategy that provides risk-taking institutional investors with a more effective way of capturing the growing economic fundamentals in Asia.

Although the hunt for yield and a desire to reduce volatility has made bonds very popular with institutional investors, the prospect of rising interest rates has raised concerns about the attractiveness of this asset class. Andrew Maule, lead portfolio manager for the Asian Growth and Income Equities Fund at Fullerton, discusses this investment trend with Asia Asset Management.

“For investors that are willing to move a notch up the risk spectrum, Asian growth and income equities may be a good option. These are equities that exhibit growth characteristics through rising earnings per share, and are growing their dividends,” says Mr. Maule.

He continues: “Because of their income characteristics, where a portion of the return comes from the dividend yields paid to investors, they exhibit lower volatility than purely growth-oriented equities. However, they also offer the opportunity to tap the growth potential of equities as an asset class. In Asia, dividend payouts are rising, and this is supportive of growth and income stocks in the region. In addition, equity valuations for Asia are still attractive, and the region has a stronger growth profile and sound fundamentals relative to other regions. The general improvement in corporate earnings and profitability are also positive.”

From a macro perspective, Mr. Maule admits that although Donald Trump’s presidency has introduced an element of uncertainty for Asian equities; it also offers investors the opportunity to capitalise on any disruption. According to him: “While US reflationary policies should be positive for sentiment, protectionist tendencies may potentially hurt export-oriented markets and sectors in Asia, particularly in those areas where President Trump has stated that he would like to see jobs return to the US. As a result, we have seen markets with high external linkages experience volatility following the results of the US election.”

However, Mr. Maule points out that with low unemployment and strength in the US economy, interest rates are on an upward trajectory, and says: “This isn’t necessarily bad for equities, provided that valuations and earnings remain supportive. We believe this is the case for Asian equities, where price-to-book multiples are attractive relative to history, and earnings growth is on a rising trend. Capital inflow into Asian equities should rise this year, as investors move away from bonds in a rising interest rate environment, and realise value in this asset class.”

In terms of investment strategy, Mr. Maule notes that Fullerton’s Asian growth and income strategy invests primarily in equities of companies in Asia ex-Japan with high or growing dividend yields, adding: “The countries include, but are not limited to, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand. The portfolio is managed based on a bottom-up research process that focuses on fundamental analysis and stock selection to construct a diversified portfolio of companies in Asia. Stocks are selected based on their price versus intrinsic value, dividend yield, dividend growth and change catalyst.”