Hong Kong fund sales drop 18% in the first three quarters of the year

02 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Hong Kong’s fund industry has seen sales fall by 18% in the first nine months year-on-year, driven by a 68% decline in the sales of equity funds, according to the latest figures released by the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association (HKIFA).

The total sales of funds stood at US$50.4 billion for the first nine months, according to the association, which represents the local fund industry.

The greatest decline in sales was seen in equity funds, which fell 66% to $13.1 billion, accounting to around 26% of total funds sales.

Greater China and Hong Kong equity funds in particular, showed drastic declines, down by 85.2% and 66.9% respectively, overshadowing the doubling of equity fund sales in China.

Meanwhile, the sales of bond funds reported an increase of 174% for the first nine months, reaching $27.1 billion. The rise is believed to have been led by the six-fold increase in the sales of global funds, standing at $10.9 billion for the first three quarters – five times higher than total global equity fund sales in 2015 at $2 billion.

Global equity fund sales made up 21.7% of total fund sales – highest among all the other funds – and ten times more than last year’s sales at 2.8%. However, Kirk West, executive director and global head of international offices at Principal, says the current low interest environment may not be a good time for bond funds. He also expects the money to rotate from bonds to other outcome-based products.

“Particular interest will also be found in emerging market equities, as global growth is picking up given the increased valuations and earnings sentiments, which are traditionally good for the emerging markets,” notes Mr. West.