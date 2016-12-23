Australian SWF exceeds expectations

24 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global By Asia Asset Management

Australian sovereign wealth fund (SWF) and long-term savings vehicle Future Fund has secured investment returns of A$62 billion (US$47.3 billion) in the financial year ended June 30, 2016, boosting the fund's total AUM to A$122.8 billion.

David Neal, managing director of the Future Fund, pointed out that the board considers returns over ten-year rolling periods as a suitable performance measure for the fund, given its long-term investment mandate. “As we were set up in 2006, this was the first time we were able to report a ten-year return,” he remarked, adding that the returns had exceeded the initial benchmark target of 6.9% per annum to reach 7.7%.

The fund generated returns of 11.4%, 10.2%, and 10.7% per annum over three, five, and seven-year periods respectively, while returns over the last fiscal year ended June 30 were 4.8%.

“We've been highlighting for some time that asset prices have been driven up by record low interest rates and that prospective returns will likely be lower than in recent years,” Mr. Neal said, adding that the fund had also been conscious of the risks across markets as central banks adjust their policy settings and policymakers attempt to generate sustainable growth. Amidst this backdrop of increasing volatility, the Future Fund has sought to maintain lower levels of risk within its portfolio.

The Future Fund is also looking to increase its investments in Australian infrastructure, to make up 50% of its global infrastructure portfolio. In September, the fund secured an investment in the Port of Melbourne, adding to its existing infrastructure portfolio comprising of the Perth Airport, Melbourne Airport and Launceston Airport. Upon completion of the transaction, the fund will have a 20% stake in the port.

Future Fund also continues to invest in three local funds – the DisabilityCare Australia Fund, Building Australia Fund, and Education Investment Fund, worth A$6.1 billion, A$3.7 billion and A$3.7 billion respectively – in accordance with their low risk mandates.

Furthermore, the Future Fund received contributions into the Medical Research Future Fund in the last quarter of 2015 and has begun investing in the fund. The Medical Research Future Fund stood at A$3.2 billion as at 30 June 2016, Mr. Neal added.