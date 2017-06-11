Australia’s Future Fund realigns equity objectives

09 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global By Asia Asset Management

The Future Fund, Australia’s sovereign wealth fund, has redefined investment objectives for its listed equities programme in view of technological advances.

The use of technology allows institutional pools of money to better understand exposures in their portfolios, and to leverage off this knowledge to control portfolio exposure and scrutinise fees, Dr. Raphael Arndt, chief investment officer of the Future Fund, notes in a May 5 statement.

“We’re in an environment where sophisticated investors are no longer willing to pay active management fees for beta returns,” he says.

He adds that the board of the Future Fund has reviewed the changes and redefined the objectives of its listed equities programme, including delivering good risk-adjusted, skill-based returns with low correlation to market returns over the long term, and capturing equity market risk premium over the long term.

The Future Fund’s listed equities programme, which commenced in 2007, was built through external investment managers, with a mix of active and passive management, pursuing a predominantly long-only approach. The programme had around A$38 billion (US$28.16 billion) in total AUM at the end of 2016.

Dr. Arndt highlights the fact that today’s projected returns have diminished significantly compared to eight years ago.

“The low forward-looking returns mean that fee drag becomes a much more significant issue than in times of healthy returns. Fees are a greater proportion of gross expected returns than they were in the past. And while expected returns are uncertain, fees are certain,” he says.

He notes that macro factors, including falling interest rates and commodity prices, have dominated individual stock picking over the past eight years. But according to Dr. Arndt, equity managers are generally not good at making macro calls.

“When we analyse active positions in our portfolio, we’re increasingly discovering managers are knowingly, or unknowingly, taking significant factor positions,” Dr. Arndt says. “For example, an active manager with a strong value style may have a process which effectively hugs a value index and does not add much by way of true stock selection risks.”

Further, the Future Fund’s active positions taken by different managers generally offset each other once they are aggregated to the portfolio level.

Advances in technology and lower forward-looking returns have changed institutional investors’ practice in active equities investing, Dr. Arndt says.

The Future Fund currently has total AUM of approximately A$130 billion, more than doubling from A$60.5 billion over a decade ago.