China’s second quarter GDP strong but slowdown expected

19 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global By Asia Asset Management

The Chinese economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, but some analysts caution that a slowdown is likely in the second half of the year from measures to cool the property market.

China’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose 6.9% year-on-year in the second quarter, the same pace as the first quarter, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday (July 17). The growth was well above the government’s annual target of around 6.5%.

“A key contributor to the growth surprise was much stronger industrial production than expected, at 7.6%, up from 6.5% year-on-year in the previous month,” Craig Botham, Schroders' emerging market economist, says in a report.

Growth was also partly driven by a big increase in retail sales, particularly communication appliances, with most other sub-components weakening, he says. “Jumps in this series tend to be short lived so it will be interesting to see if broader retail sales can maintain momentum in the months ahead.”

According to Mr. Botham, manufacturing growth is likely to compensate the expected slow growth in real estate and infrastructure.

Some analysts, including those at AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) upgraded their 2017 GDP forecasts for China in the wake of the strong second quarter data, but they nevertheless expect growth to moderate in the second half of the year due to measures to rein in the property market.

AXA IM revised up its 2017 growth forecast to 6.7% from 6.5%. Aidan Yao, senior emerging Asia economist at the firm, says in a report that “the revival in the housing market will likely trigger further policy tightening in the coming months, while senior leaders have vowed to keep the deleveraging pressure on in the just-completed National Financial Work Conference”.

The five-yearly financial work conference, which ended last Saturday (July 15), stressed the need to deepen financial reforms and contain financial risks, particularly to tackle excess leverage at state-owned enterprises.

According to Hao Zhou, an analyst at Commerzbank AG, China’s growth is “largely driven by the state-owned enterprises while the private sector still remains lukewarm”. He expects growth to moderate in the second half of the year given that investment growth has already peaked and the property market is slowing down due to the tightening measures.