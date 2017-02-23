Korea’s GEPS tenders US$160 million in global private debt

23 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Korea By Asia Asset Management

The Government Employees Pension Service (GEPS) of Korea, a retirement scheme with total AUM in excess of US$6 billion, has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to select two external asset managers for its newly-released global private debt (opportunistic strategy) mandate.

The GEPS said on its website that it will set aside up to $160 million in total funding for the mandate, and will commit between $50 million to $80 million each to the appointed managers. The investment period is set at five years.

The fund’s investment targets include performing and non-performing loans; consumer, residential and business credit receivables; structured credits and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); and corporate and hard assets.

The GEPS added that eligible candidates must have been operating for a minimum of two full years (since inception) and have total funds under management of at least $300 million. The candidates must also have relevant internal control systems in place, including risk management and compliance functions independent from its investment function.

The mandate is open to bidding between February 17 and February 27. Following that, the GEPS will evaluate the bids between March 6 and March 9 and finalise its selection on March 24.

GEPS first invested in private debt assets in 2015, where it granted 30 million euros (US$31.53 million) each to Ares Management LP and Alcentra Capital Corporation.