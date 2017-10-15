Singapore’s GIC to take 30% stake in aircraft leasing firm BBAM

08 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Japan, Singapore, Canada By Asia Asset Management

Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC has, through its affiliates, agreed to acquire approximately 30% interest in San Francisco-headquartered aircraft leasing behemoth BBAM.

GIC will acquire the stake from BBAM’s two existing shareholders, Canadian private equity firm Onex Group (Onex), and BBAM's management team. GIC not did reveal how much it was paying for the stake.

Following the transaction – which is expected to close by September 30, subject to certain conditions and approvals – the three entities will assume minority joint ownership of BBAM, according to a statement from GIC.

“GIC is among the industry's most sophisticated investors and we welcome its interest in BBAM,” says Steve Zissis, BBAM's founder, chairman and chief executive officer in a statement. “We've been deliberate in our choice of partner and are excited for this next chapter in our history.”

Arjun Khullar, head of integrated strategies group at GIC, adds: “BBAM is a remarkable platform built upon a 30-year joint venture with Nomura Babcock & Brown. It has expanded through its founding and ongoing management of FLY, and Incline. As a long-term investor, we believe it is a unique opportunity to invest in the aircraft leasing sector which has strong growth potential.”

“GIC's participation in BBAM is a strong endorsement of the asset management model that BBAM pioneered more than two decades ago and the investment returns realised on assets managed by BBAM over that period,” notes Tawfiq Popatia, a managing director at Onex. “Leased commercial jet aircraft are widely accepted as a bona fide asset class today and much of that can be traced back to the efforts of Steve and his team.”

The latest investment follows a commitment by GIC earlier this year to Incline Aviation, a leading aircraft leasing industry institutional fund managed by BBAM.

BBAM is the only manager in the aircraft leasing industry focused exclusively on generating investment returns for third-party investors.

Onex currently has assets of US$44 billion, generates annual revenues of $30 billion, and employs approximately 163,000 people worldwide, according to the statement.

GIC is among the world's largest fund management companies, with over $100 billion in AUM.