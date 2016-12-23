New CEO for Singapore’s GIC

24 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

Lim Chow Kiat has been appointed as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Singaporean sovereign wealth fund (SWF) GIC Private Ltd (GIC), effective from January 1, 2017.

Mr. Lim is currently the deputy group president and group chief investment officer (CIO) at the SWF. “As I take on this bigger role, I will continue to be guided by the values of our pioneers, particularly that of long-termism,” the new CEO told Singapore’s Business Times.

Mr. Lim joined GIC in 1993 as a portfolio manager upon graduation at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University. He was then promoted to head of fixed income, currency and commodities, before becoming deputy president of GIC Asset Management in 2008. From 2009 until 2011, he oversaw GIC’s investments and relationships in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. He became deputy group chief investment officer in 2012, group CIO the following year and assumed his role as deputy group president in June this year.

Group President Lim Siong Guan, who has led the GIC since 2007, will retire and be appointed adviser to the GIC group executive committee, also from January 1. He remarked: “I am happy to be able to hand over the reins of leading GIC to Chow Kiat. Chow Kiat comes with clear investment credentials to take GIC into the future and lead an organisation that is alert to new possibilities, faster in moving on opportunities, and nimble in execution. It has been my privilege to lead GIC since 2007, and to be able to make the changes along the way which now give us the confidence to take this next strategic move in the leadership and development of GIC.”

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, also the GIC’s chairman, had the following to say about the outgoing group president: “As group president since 2007, Mr. Lim [Lim Siong Guan] has made enormous contributions to GIC. He groomed a new generation of professional leaders, built up a fit and flexible organisational structure, and imbued the GIC team with sound values and ideals. Mr. Lim’s time at GIC coincided with an extremely challenging period for global markets. His leadership enabled GIC to work cohesively towards a shared and worthy goal – to steward and invest our foreign reserves wisely and prudently, for the benefit of present and future generations of Singaporeans. On behalf of the board, I thank Mr. Lim for all that he has done, and wish him all the best for the future. The board has full confidence in Lim Chow Kiat, who will now become CEO of GIC and will lead it in the next phase.”

The latest leadership changes also include further appointments, which will also come into play on January 1: Dr. Jeffrey Jaensubhakij will succeed Mr. Lim as the group’s CIO, relinquishing his current role as deputy group CIO and president overseeing the public markets. Tay Lim Hock has been appointed as deputy group CIO, sharing the responsibility with Lim Kee Chong, who will continue in his role as deputy group CIO. Both of them will also take on leadership roles overseas, with the former based in London and the latter in New York. Goh Kok Huat will continue as chief operating officer.

While exact figures are not known, The Sovereign Wealth Centre estimated GIC’s AUM to be US$353 billion as at the end of March this year.