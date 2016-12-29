GIC to purchase stake in technology company

29 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Singapore By Asia Asset Management

Singaporean sovereign wealth fund, GIC, has teamed up with Mainland internet giant Tencent Holdings (Tencent) and digital map provider NavInfo Co (NavInfo) to jointly purchase a 10% stake in HERE, an open location platform company, with operations in almost 200 countries.



The planned transaction is expected to diversify the company’s shareholder structure, with Audi, Daimler and BMW reducing their indirect shareholding in HERE in equal measure. HERE, Navlnfo, and Tencent have revealed plans for a strategic partnership, which includes a formation of a 50-50 joint venture between HERE and Navlnfo in China.



GIC said in a statement that the transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2017.



The deal will enable HERE to extend its services to China, supported by Navlnfo’s data and services.



Choo Yong Cheen, chief investment officer at GIC Private Equity, stated that he is confident that the company is well-positioned to extend its success in the automotive space into other industries such as smart cities and fleet management. He believes that the strategic collaboration with NavInfo and Tencent would generate good momentum for the global expansion of its highly-automated driving map (HAD).



Edzard Overbeek, chief executive officer of HERE, commented that the company had planned to broaden its shareholder base to reflect how location intelligence can fuel invention and expansion across different industries in all parts of the world. He also added that the GIC, as an investor, values the company’s long-term potential.



The autonomous vehicle business has been thriving in China, and according to a report by Forbes, partially-autonomous cars are expected to account for 50% of the country’s vehicle sales by 2020, while highly-automated cars will make up 15% of sales in 2025.



Sitting on more than S$354 billion (US$244.35 billion) in total AUM, GIC realised an annualised nominal return of 5.7% over a 20-year period as of March 31. The fund has been raising its exposure to alternative assets such as real estate and private equity in the last ten years, to reach 16% of its current total assets.