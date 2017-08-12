GIC in deal to buy out Goldman Sachs’ stake in Rothesay Life

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, together with Blackstone and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), are acquiring Goldman Sachs’ remaining 36% stake in UK insurance solutions provider Rothesay Life (Rothesay) for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will mark Goldman Sachs’ final exit from a company that it helped to found ten years ago, and which it had described as “market leading”.

Rothesay says GIC and Blackstone will replace Goldman Sachs as its biggest shareholders, with “equal largest stakes” upon completion of the transaction, which it expects to close before the end of this year.

But it did not provide a detailed breakdown of the stakes that will be held by the major shareholders after the sale, which is subject to approval from UK regulatory and antitrust authorities.

GIC already holds 28.5% in Rothesay, which it acquired from Goldman Sachs in 2013. Blackstone and MassMutual had also acquired stakes of 28.5% and 7%, respectively, from the US investment bank in that same deal.

“Rothesay Life is a good example of GIC’s investment objectives as a long-term investor,” says Choo Yong Cheen, chief investment officer of private equity at GIC, in the August 9 statement announcing the takeover.

“(It) offers an important service, has a differentiated strategy and strong growth prospects with the increasing demand for annuity risk transfer solutions. We are delighted to have the opportunity to increase our shareholding and continue to support the management team alongside Blackstone and MassMutual,” he adds.

Rothesay’s Chief Executive Addy Loudiadis says in the statement that the company is “extremely grateful to Goldman Sachs for its support since it founded the business in 2007”.

“We are also grateful to our other shareholders for their increased investment in the business… We look forward with confidence to taking advantage of the considerable growth opportunities we see in the sector,” Ms. Loudiadis adds.

Dermot McDonogh, chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs EMEA, says the company will look to continue its “close relationship” with Rothesay in the future.

As a founding investor, Goldman Sachs had provided the original seed capital to Rothesay in 2007, allowing the then start-up to grow to become one of the biggest insurance and pension solutions providers in the UK market today.

Rothesay’s latest disclosed client list counts RSA, British Airways, General Motors, InterContinental Hotels, Philips, and the UK Civil Aviation Authority among its customers.

It says it had £23.7 billion (US$30.76 billion) of assets under management as at the end of 2016.