Singapore’s GIC 20-year real return declines

12 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, Singapore By Asia Asset Management

The Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) posted an annualised inflation-adjusted return – or real return – of 3.7% for the 20 years through its fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, down from 4% the year before.

Its annualised nominal return was unchanged at 5.7%, according to the GIC’s latest annual report released on July 10.

The sovereign wealth fund attributes the decline in real return to the dropping out of high returns at the start of the US tech bubble in the late 1990s. It expects this effect to continue to dampen the 20-year figure for a few years.

Chief Executive Officer Lim Chow Kiat says in a statement that the GIC is prepared for a period of “protracted uncertainty and low returns”, taking a “relatively cautious” stance in facing a combination of stretched valuations, high policy uncertainty and unresolved economic imbalances.

According to Mr. Lim, a key part of the GIC’s investment strategy in such an environment is to ensure that its portfolio “remains robust across a range of plausible scenarios”.

“This means the portfolio needs to be diversified along multiple dimensions such as asset classes, regions, return drivers and risk thresholds,” he says.

As of March 31, the fund’s allocation to publicly traded equities was down to 44% from 45% in the prior fiscal year. The allocation to defensive nominal bonds and cash was up to 35% from 34%. Exposures to private equity, real estate, and inflation-linked bonds were steady.

By region, the US accounted for the largest share of the GIC’s portfolio weighting at 34%, followed by Asia ex-Japan at 19%, and the eurozone and Japan with 12% each. The balance included the UK, the Middle East, and Latin America.