Singapore’s GIC acquires European logistics property owner for US$2.98 billion

08 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Singapore, Europe By Asia Asset Management

Singaporean sovereign wealth fund (SWF) GIC Private (GIC) has entered into an agreement with P3 Logistic Parks (P3) to acquire the pan-European owner and developer of logistics properties from TPG Real Estate and its partner Ivanhoé Cambridge for €2.4 billion (US$2.98 billion).

GIC said in a statement that the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close by the end of 2016. Eastdil Secured has been appointed as adviser to TPG Real Estate on the transaction.

TPG Real Estate and Ivanhoé Cambridge acquired P3 in 2013. Since then, the company has grown into one of Europe’s largest fully-integrated logistics platforms and developers with a property portfolio spanning 3.3 million square metres.

Ian Worboys, chief executive officer of P3 comments: “We’re excited to partner with one of the world's largest sovereign funds in GIC, and we look forward to delivering the same success for our new shareholder. GIC’s long-term investment strategy is closely aligned to our own approach, as a long-term owner and developer of high-quality assets.”

Lee Kok Sun, chief investment officer at GIC Real Estate believes P3’s strong growth will continue given its diversified, income-producing portfolio and substantial land bank. “We’re confident of the long-term potential of the European logistics sector, and look forward to expanding this attractive platform with the very capable P3 management team. GIC’s extensive experience in investing in logistics globally also allows us to add value to this partnership.”

GIC has actively pursued investments in the logistics and real estate sectors, with a keen eye on developed markets. In 2015, it partnered with the Exeter Property group for joint investments in logistics properties in key European distribution hubs.

According to GIC’s latest report, the fund achieved a 20-year annualised rate of return of 4% for the financial year ended March 2016. Approximately 7% of its assets were placed in real estate assets.