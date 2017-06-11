Global investors demonstrate increase in impact investments

23 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global By Asia Asset Management

Global investors plan to continue increasing their impact investments, including investments in emerging markets in the Asia Pacific region, according to new survey findings.

New York-based Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) captured the activity and perspectives of 209 respondents making impact investments around the world in its latest annual impact investing report.

Impact investing is an investment that is intended to generate social and environmental impacts alongside a financial return.

Respondents in GIIN’s 2016 survey collectively managed nearly US$114 billion in impact investing assets at the end of last year. This includes 205 respondents that had invested $22.1 billion in nearly 8,000 impact investments in 2016, with plans to increase it by 17% to $25.9 billion in 2017.

A majority of respondents said their investments have either met or exceeded expectations for both impact and financial performance in 2016, according to the recently released survey findings.

Emerging markets, including those in the Asia Pacific region, are expected to continue to be a key focus area for impact investments, with investors surveyed planning to grow allocations to South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Latin America and the Caribbean.

In terms of asset-class focus, private equity investors allocated a greater share of capital to Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, whereas private debt investors had higher AUM-weighted allocations to Latin America and the Caribbean, Eastern Europe, Russia, and Central Asia.

Overall, respondents agree on the positive development of the impact investing industry.

Around 90% of respondents said there were more professionals with relevant skill-sets last year, and more market research and data.

They also noticed progress on other indicators of maturity, such as the availability of high-quality investment opportunities, sophistication of impact measurement practices, innovative financial structures, and a common understanding of definition and segmentation in the market.

However, the lack of appropriate capital across the risk/return spectrum continues to trouble investors, with 52% of respondents citing it as a ‘very significant’ or ‘significant’ challenge this year.

While the majority of respondents believe the entry of large-scale financial firms into impact investing can help improve professionalism and bring in much-needed capital, many also believe there is a risk that the integrity of impact investing might not be maintained.

GIIN is a non-profit organisation focussed on impact investing around the world. It builds infrastructure and supports activities, education, and research that help accelerate the development of the industry.