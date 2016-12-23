Thai GPF to embark on ESG pilot project

22 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Thailand By Nazneen Halim

At a roundtable event on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing in Singapore, hosted by Asia Asset Management (AAM) on November 17, Roongnapa Wisaruetapa, the director of corporate governance at the Government Pension Fund of Thailand (GPFT), revealed that the pension fund is looking to launch ESG investing as a pilot project; following in the footsteps of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERs) and the Hong Kong Mandatory Provident Fund. This will also give the GPFT a head start against other public pension funds in the region, in terms of ESG investing.

The fund, which has more than US$20 billion in AUM, currently invests 60% of its assets in non-risky investments, which include Thai government bonds and private bonds. Speaking to AAM, Ms. Roongnapa said that although the fund is not looking to adopt an ESG index into its portfolio at this time, it is carefully considering the prospect of allocating a portion of its investments into such funds.

Governance has been a top priority of the pension plan, explained Ms. Roongnapa, who added: “The Government Pension Fund of Thailand has a lot of experience in assessing the governance of the companies that we invest in, so governance has the highest weight among ESG factors. For the “environmental” and “social” portions – because of our limited expertise in those areas – we play the role of monitoring these factors within the companies that we invest in. When we engage these companies, we like them to present their performance in terms of carbon emissions and reductions, as well as how they have progressed in contributing to the Paris Accord.”

She continued: “These companies are very progressive in terms of responsible and sustainable investments. However, institutional investors are still lagging behind, so we have chosen to play the role of monitoring and keeping up with their progress.”

Ms. Roongnapa also urged research firms to integrate more ESG factors into their work, to promote further awareness in the area of sustainable investment. In terms of future trends in ESG investing for the GPFT, she revealed that it would be the next growth phase for the pension fund.

“We have received recommendations from our consultants to allot some portion of our investments into ESG funds, and we will probably consider their recommendations. CalPERs currently has about $2 billion invested in carbon-free assets, so it definitely sounds very interesting. However, our methodology is still very much qualitative, which is why we need assistance from our consultants to carry out the ESG quant analysis,” she said.

There are currently over one million members of the GPFT, comprising of central government officials, who contribute 3% of their salary to the fund. Their employers – the Thai government, match this amount. To date, the pension fund has seen steady asset growth of around $1 billion per year, since its inception in 1997, reaching $21.45 billion in 2014. Its returns from investments as at December 2014 were 6.88% over a 17-year period.