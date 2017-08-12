GPIF’s ESG appetite continues to grow

05 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Japan By Goh Thean Eu

Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) has selected a trio of newly-created indexes as the first benchmarks for its environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment strategy, underscoring the fund’s continued interest in ESG assets.

The indexes were created by FTSE Russell and MSCI. They are the FTSE Blossom Japan index, MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders index, and MSCI Japan Empowering Women index.

GPIF President Norihiro Takahasi says these indexes currently account for 3% of the fund’s Japanese equity portfolio, worth about 1 trillion yen (US$8.8 billion). He adds that the fund is looking to grow its ESG exposure.

“GPIF aims to expand ESG investment by adopting other indices or active investment. GPIF commits to actively engage in the ESG investment and the promotion of the ESG concepts,” Mr. Takahasi says in a July 3 statement.

According to Mr. Takahasi, the fund expects its selection of the new indices to be an incentive for “Japanese companies to improve their ESG evaluations and enhance enterprise values in the long term”, and that the GPIF and its pension beneficiaries are expected to “reap most benefit” from the “optimisation of [the] investment value chain”.

Edmund Tham, head of research at Mercury Securities in Kuala Lumpur, isn’t too surprised by the growing ESG trend.

“Today, investors are not only chasing after profits and margins, they are also looking at issues like sustainability, diversity, and others,” Mr. Tham tells Asia Asset Management.

According to FTSE Russell Chief Executive Mark Makepeace, asset owners and pension funds around the world are increasingly making use of the company’s ESG capabilities.

“Japan and its institutions are actively engaging with companies on their ESG practices and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index provides a powerful basis to increase corporate ESG transparency and performance," Mr. Makepeace says in a statement.

Meanwhile, the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index comprises companies that encourage more women to enter or return to the workforce as part of their gender diversity initiatives, as determined by MSCI ESG Research.

The MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders index targets companies with the best ESG profile relative to their sector peers.

“These two indexes come at a time when the importance of ESG integration is becoming ever more important, and diversifying Japan’s workforce is increasingly viewed as a key factor in the country’s continued economic development,” Seiichiro Uchi, head of Japan index and ESG coverage at MSCI, says in a statement.