Encouraging returns for Japan’s GPIF

07 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Japan By Asia Asset Management

A strong performance in domestic and foreign equities investments resulted in the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) of Japan, currently the world’s largest pension fund, recording its highest quarterly returns for 2016 at 7.98%, around 10.49 trillion yen (US$92 billion), for the third quarter of the 2016 fiscal year, the pension fund announced on its website. This was up from 2.37 trillion yen, or 1.84%, in the previous quarter.

The results for the three months ended December 31, 2016 effectively increased the fund’s AUM to approximately 144.8 trillion yen, compared to 132.07 trillion yen in the previous quarter. The performance also took the fund’s annualised returns since inception to 2.93%, while its cumulative investment income amounted to approximately 53.06 trillion yen.

GPIF’s returns from domestic equities rose to 15.18% between September and December 2016, from 7.14% in 3Q2016. Meanwhile, its return on foreign equities shot up to 16.46% from 3.65%. Returns on domestic and foreign bonds were -1.07% and 8.82% respectively in 3Q2016.

In terms of asset allocation, domestic bonds and domestic equities made up 33.26% and 23.76% of its total assets, while 13.37% was allocated to foreign bonds and 23.16% into foreign equities. The balance was placed in short-term assets.

GPIF’s positive results over the last two consecutive quarters are a much-welcomed development following the pension posting losses between January and June 2016.

The rebound is attributed to the pension fund’s effective asset-rebalancing strategy, which saw it shift a portion of its debt allocation to domestic equities and foreign assets in 2014 as a means of supporting the “Abenomics” stimulus package and diversify its overseas investments.

GPIF President Norihiro Takahashi previously highlighted that the pension fund’s strategy is to invest with a long-term perspective and not be swayed by short-term market moves.