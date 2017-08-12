High equity exposure pays off for Japan’s GPIF

Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world’s largest pension fund by assets, generated a 15.3% higher rate of investment return compared to its historical average, thanks to a strategy to move away from domestic fixed income and increase exposure to domestic and foreign equities.

In its latest results for the quarter ended June, the GPIF says its investment return was up 3.54%, compared to its 3.07% long-term average return since 2001, lifted by the strong performance of its domestic and foreign equities portfolios.

The fund says it has allocated almost half of its total assets into equities, up from 42.37% a year ago – the most aggressive such allocation among major pension funds in the Asian region.

As at June 30, 24.41% of the GPIF’s assets was allocated to domestic equities, and 23.91% was invested in foreign equities markets. The figures were up from 21.06% and 21.31%, respectively, from a year ago.

The GPIF had total assets of 149 trillion yen (US$1.3 trillion) as at the end of June.

By comparison, the National Pension Service (NPS) of Korea, its next biggest neighbour in the Asian region, had total gross equity exposure of only 34.6% according to its most recent investment plan. Of this, 19.2% was held in the NPS’s domestic equities portfolio, and 15.4% was invested in foreign equities.

“That has always been the challenge for Japan in view of its severely ageing population: its pension liability is high and growing. (Japanese government bond) is not generating yield, therefore, the fund needs to diversify and chase for returns,” Elvin Yu, principal at Goji Consulting, an independent advisor to Asian pension investors, tells Asia Asset Management.

Mr. Yu believes the GPIF’s high equity exposure may continue to work in its favour for another 12 months, but whether the other big Asian pension funds will follow suit and allocate more to equities remains to be seen.

“Active managers are being criticised for not adding enough alpha,” he says. “International bond is not returning (that well) either, so the other way to go would be equity. (The) international equity market has been doing well.”

The GPIF outperformed the MSCI All-Country World Index in the performance of its foreign equities, with a 5.48% return in the second quarter, against the index’s 5.21% gain in the same period.

It slightly underperformed the Tokyo Stock Price Index, its benchmark for domestic equities, returning 6.59% in the quarter, against the benchmark’s 6.76%.

Foreign bonds, which made up 13.53% of the fund’s portfolio, was up 4.45% for the quarter, compared to the Citi World Government Bond Index’s 4.76% gain.

Meanwhile, under the Bank of Japan’s continued quantitative easing programme, the fund has incurred losses on its domestic fixed income positions, generating a negative 0.01% return, compared to the domestic composite benchmark’s negative 0.03%.

The domestic bond portfolio accounted for 30.48% of the fund’s assets as at end June.