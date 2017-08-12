GPIF urges external asset managers to disclose proxy shareholder votes

19 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Japan By Asia Asset Management

Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) has issued a letter to its external asset managers requesting that they disclose details of the proxy shareholding votes they undertake on behalf of the pension fund.

On the pension plan’s website, Norihiro Takahashi, president of the GPIF, remarks: “GPIF believes that disclosure of the details of proxy voting records is very much essential for institutional investors to fulfil [their] own stewardship responsibilities in order to deepen corporate governance reform and move its focus from “form” to “substance” as Japan’s stewardship code revised on May 29, 2017 indicates.”

He continues: “GPIF shall continue to enhance the mid- to long-term investment returns for our beneficiaries through [the] improvement of corporate value and fostering sustainable growth of investee companies.”

And it’s not just the details of proxy voting records that its external asset managers exercised on behalf of GPIF that the pension plan is requesting; it’s details of the proxy shareholding votes they applied on behalf of all their clients.

The newly incorporated stewardship code Mr. Takahashi referred to, issued by Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA), includes the following guideline: “Institutional investors should disclose voting records for each investee company on an individual agenda item basis”.

By issuing the letter to its external asset managers on June 8, GPIF is clearly demonstrating its commitment to the FSA’s corporate governance reforms.

Tokyo-based GPIF reported a record 7.98% in investment return for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, boosting its total AUM to a record 144.8 trillion yen (US$1.3 trillion).