GPIF sets up an ESG division

04 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Japan By Asia Asset Management

Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world’s largest pension fund, officially set up a “Stewardship & ESG” division on October 1 as part of its plans to facilitate environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing and promote collaboration between asset owners and the businesses they are invested in.

The GPIF first unveiled the formation of the division in March this year when it named Hiroshi Komori, then director of its public markets investment department, as head of the new entity.

In a statement issued on October 1, the GPIF claimed that the new division would enhance its fiduciary duty to beneficiaries through improved stewardship and ESG activities, including introducing a “business and asset owner’s forum”; a “global asset owners’ forum”; and initiating a “call for applications for [an] ESG index for Japanese equities”.

Outlining its investment principles, the GPIF stated that it would continue to maximise medium- to long-term equity investment returns for the benefit of pension beneficiaries by fulfilling its stewardship responsibilities. A spokesperson for the fund remarked: “We believe that it is appropriate and essential for the GPIF as a pension fund to increase long-term investment returns for pension beneficiaries by fostering sustainable growth and worth of companies in which the GPIF invests.”

The spokesperson added: “We accepted Japan’s stewardship code in May 2014 and became a signatory of United Nations’ Principles for Responsible Investments (PRI) in September 2015. With the “Stewardship & ESG” division, we’ll work to further increase understanding of responsible investment principles in Japan.”

The GPIF has been actively implementing sustainable investing principles into its investment processes in recent times. For example, in August, the pension fund invited bids from index providers to manufacture Japanese stock indexes that take into consideration ESG factors. It explained that the move has been designed to augment its long-term investment returns by means of minimising negative externalities related to environment and social issues.

The GPIF succumbed to a loss of 3.88%, or 5.23 trillion yen (US$51.55 billion) as at the end of the first quarter of this year (June 30), bringing down its total AUM to 129.7 trillion yen.