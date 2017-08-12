Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund returns to the black

11 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Japan By Asia Asset Management

Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) posted an investment return of 5.86% in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017 (FY2016), recovering from a loss the previous year, thanks to double-digit gains on investments in domestic and foreign equities.

That helped to boost the GPIF’s total AUM to 144.9 trillion yen (US$1.27 trillion) as of March 31, up from 134.75 trillion yen a year earlier. The GPIF posted a loss of 3.81% in FY2015.

According to Chin Chin Quah, associate director of fund consultancy Cerulli Associates, the latest returns are “pretty impressive”.

“Equity markets were quite kind last year. Most of the GPIF's gains came in the third quarter last year, which coincided with a global equity run-up following Donald Trump's presidential victory,” Ms. Quah tells Asia Asset Management.

“The GPIF also benefitted from local equities' strong performance, which was in turn partly helped by the Bank of Japan’s quantitative easing through exchange-traded fund purchases,” she adds.

According to a summary of the GPIF’s results posted on its website on July 7, it recorded investment revenues of 7.94 trillion yen in FY2016, compared to a 5.3 trillion yen loss the previous year.

The fund’s cumulative revenues since its inception in 2001 stood at 53.36 trillion yen, equivalent to an annualised return of 2.89%. The GPIF’s domestic and foreign equity investments generated returns of 14.89% and 14.2%, respectively, in FY2016, recovering from losses in fiscal 2015.

But the fund incurred a loss of 0.85% on domestic bond investments following a 4.07% gain the previous year. It also lost 3.22% on investments in foreign bonds, the same as in FY2015.

The fund increased its allocation to foreign and domestic equities in the last fiscal year, and cut exposure to domestic and foreign bonds.