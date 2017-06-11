Lesser concern over China drives up Asian insurers’ risk appetite

02 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global By Natalie Leung

Asian insurers are more optimistic about the global economy, with their risk appetite more than double that of global counterparts as fears over a recession in China wane, according to findings from Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s (GSAM’s) annual insurance survey.

Some 59% of Asian insurers plan to increase risk in their investment portfolios in the next 12 months, compared to 26% of global insurers who expect to raise risk.

The US investment manager’s survey findings, published on April 27, captured the views of more than 300 chief investment officers and chief financial officers of global insurance firms, representing over US$10 trillion in assets and 40% of the global industry assets. The results are as of February 22, 2017.

“There was rising optimism among insurers worldwide about investment opportunities, with Asian insurers being more positive than their counterparts in the US and Europe,” Tuan Lam, head of institutional business for Asia Pacific at GSAM, tells Asia Asset Management.

“This was partly due to a decline in growth concerns about China, with fewer respondents citing these concerns as a top three risk this year,” he adds.

Some 48% of Asia Pacific insurers ranked a Chinese recession as one of the top risks, down from 78% in 2016.

Overall, political risk ranked as the top macro-economic risk in the survey. More than half of global insurers identified this to be among the top three risks, in sharp contrast to the past two years – 3% in the 2016 survey, and none in 2015.

In terms of investment risk, Asian insurers are most concerned about low yields, which is driving their strong interest in US investment grade corporate debt. Over half of Asia Pacific insurers, or 57%, plan to increase their allocation to the asset class this year, up from 45% in 2016.

According to Mr. Lam, this asset class “provides some yield and at the same time allows them to invest in longer duration fixed income that might not be as available in Asia.” Liquidity is another appeal of the asset class, he adds.

Asia Pacific insurers also lead global peers in incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into their investment decision-making process. Some 55% indicate the inclusion of ESG factors as one of several investment considerations, far higher than the global figure of 28%.

GSAM was managing over $230 billion in insurance assets as of December 31, 2016.