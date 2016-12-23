China Oceanwide to acquire US insurer Genworth for US$2.7 billion

26 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, USA By Asia Asset Management

Mainland financial conglomerate China Oceanwide Holdings (China Oceanwide) has entered into an agreement to acquire US insurer Genworth Financial (Genworth) for approximately US$2.7 billion.

Genworth Financial announced on October 23 that the acquisition is expected to close in the middle of 2017, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

As part of the transaction, China Oceanwide has committed $600 million in cash to address Genworth’s debt maturing in 2018, as well as an additional $525 million to the company’s life insurance business.

Upon the completion of the transaction, Genworth will be a standalone subsidiary of China Oceanwide. Goldman Sachs and Lazard have been appointed as financial advisers to Genworth.

China Oceanwide’s founder Lu Zhiqiang explained that the company is providing crucial financial support to Genworth as part of its restructuring exercise, by unstacking Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company from under Genworth Life Insurance Company and settling its debt maturing in 2018.

Tom McInerney, president and CEO of Genworth, commented that the transaction will create greater and more certain stockholder value than the company’s current business plan or other strategic alternatives, and is in the best interest of Genworth's stockholders.

Beijing-based China Oceanwide is a privately-owned international holding entity which is engaged in various businesses including financial services, energy, culture and media, and real estate.

China outbound mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are thriving with more Mainland entities diversifying their investments abroad. According to Dealogic, the country’s outbound M&A for the first four months this year has surpassed the 2015 12-month record at $106.8 billion and up by almost 75% from the corresponding period a year earlier ($27.1 billion).

The insurance sector has become a major area of interest for Mainland entities in the last few years. For example, in April this year, China’s Anbang Insurance made an offer to acquire Allianz Life Insurance Korea, a life insurance unit of Allianz Group. However, the transaction was delayed due to regulatory hurdles.