The Midas touch

25 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, USA, Europe By Paul Mackintosh

US economist Paul Krugman wrote that “Midas’ true sin was his failure to understand monetary economics. What the gods were really telling him is that gold is just a metal”.

Obviously, there are many followers of Midas out there still following his creed. Listen to the siren song of conservative supply-side guru and gold bug Jude Thaddeus Wanniski: “We must convert all wealth into the measure employed by mankind for 6,000 years, i.e., ounces of gold”. Other opinionated pundits like Steve Forbes, who usually also happen to be very rich, have been – and still are – similarly devoted to l’Or.

There’s a certain perverse fundamentalist appeal to gold-bug purism, which I’m sure goes a long way towards explaining the yellow metal’s appeal to many investors. As a gold bug fundamentalist, you can preach of the heresy of fiat currencies, and how all other asset classes are departures from the true religion of Mammon, and feel yourself justified. After all, you never will be poor if you hold large amounts of gold. You may never be as relatively rich as you could be, but your faith will be grounded on a rock – or rather, a nugget.

Mr. Krugman opined that “the ideas of our modern gold bugs are completely crazy. Their belief in gold is, it turns out, not pragmatic but mystical”.

But their dogma shouldn’t necessarily be dismissed out of hand, because gold may fit certain classes of investors uniquely well. Their reasons for adoring the golden calf are not mystical, but eminently practical. They may not reflect well on the society around them, but they are irrefutably founded on the other great economic emotion: fear.

Take, for example, the mainland Chinese high net worth individual or entrepreneur. Western commentators, in their unguarded moments, may occasionally have waxed superior about the historic Chinese devotion to gold. But consider the historical – and contemporary – perspective.

If you are at the mercy of a system where you and your property enjoy no security before the law, where making or holding wealth may be deemed a crime at any time it becomes politically expedient, where the system periodically needs to relegitimise itself by making examples, where it is systematically eliminating all alternative centres of power and influence within society, where it is groaning under the weight of its irreconcilable contradictions, where corruption is the lubricant of business and regulation, yet where ‘economic crimes’ are still potentially punishable with a bullet, then you had better pool your wealth in the most robust and fungible form.

And a form easily kept off the books. Preferably out of the country. A long way out. Hold gold. Lots of gold. You and your family’s future may depend on it.