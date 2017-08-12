Goldman, BlackRock, JPMorgan post record results

20 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA, United Kingdom By Liz Mak

Top US money managers are posting record results in the US earnings season this week as clients’ chase for yield, and the buoyant performance of equities and bonds so far this year sent their asset levels, fund inflows and fee incomes soaring.

Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday its investment management business generated management and other fees of US$1.28 billion in the quarter to June 30, a new record. This came amid a surge in total assets under its watch, which was up by $33 billion in the quarter to a new high of $1.4 trillion.

Its business in Asia contributed to the strong earnings.

“We’ve seen a healthy increase in assets under management in Asia so far in 2017, in addition to strong inflows into the region as corporate earnings improve and equity valuations remain relatively low,” Sheila Patel, international chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) and global co-head of its client business, says in an email reply to questions from Asia Asset Management.

“The search for yield has also contributed to growing interest in emerging Asia corporate debt amongst global investors,” she adds.

The US money manager does not provide a geographical breakdown of business contribution in Asia, but says it has seen $25 billion of net inflows spread across all asset classes globally, while net market appreciation in fixed income and equities provided another lift of $17 billion.

Its global net revenue for the second quarter was up 13% year-on-year to $1.5 billion.

Goldman Sachs' figures echo those reported by BlackRock on Monday and JPMorgan last week.

BlackRock said it has seen a record $94 billion of long-term net inflows in the second quarter of the year, sending its total assets to $5.7 trillion, up 16% from a year ago. It says the flows are positive across all client and product types, and investment styles.

“While significant cash remains on the sidelines, investors have begun to put more of their assets to work,” BlackRock Chairman and Chief Executive Larry Fink says in a statement accompanying the results.

“Both institutional and retail clients continue to search for yield,” he adds. “I have never seen more opportunity than I do today for BlackRock to help investors achieve their financial goals.”

At JPMorgan, AUM at its asset and wealth management business hit a new peak of $1.9 trillion, up 11% from a year ago, which the company says reflects “higher market levels and net inflows into liquidity and long-term products.”