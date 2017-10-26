EuroCham encourages HK to set up green investment bank

26 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Hong Kong should establish a green investment bank in order to strengthen its status in green finance in Asia, the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong (EuroCham) says.

According to a paper entitled Asia’s Financial Future – Hong Kong Green Investment Bank, launched by the EuroCham’s Financial Services Business Council (EuroCham-FSBC), Hong Kong has a significant opportunity to build on its existing market strength in infrastructure finance to become the regional hub of private financing of low carbon in Asia.

“This strategic positioning could be achieved through the creation of a dedicated financial institution, the Hong Kong Green Investment Bank (GreenBank)”, EuroCham claims in an October 24 statement.

The bank “could be an impetus for scaling up commercial financing of genuine ‘green’ projects in Hong Kong and Asia”, according to EuroCham-FSBC Chairman Julia Charlton. Ms. Charlton is the founding partner of Charltons, a Hong Kong-based corporate legal adviser.

The paper says a green investment bank could “channel private finance into low-carbon infrastructure and green investment projects. It uses public funding to provide financing tools and market support that encourage commercial financing on acceptable terms”.

Alexandra Tracy, president of Hong Kong-based Hoi Ping Ventures and lead author of the paper, says that “the levels of investment needed for developing low-carbon infrastructure in Asia is considerable, and Hong Kong is the logical choice to be the regional centre for raising and structuring this capital”.

“In addition to the market’s deep experience with the sector, it is [in] Hong Kong’s capacity to utilise public funding to catalyse private investment that would transform GreenBank from another ‘talking shop’ into a powerful economic tool,” Ms. Tracy adds.

According to the paper, although the GreenBank “would be backed by the financial resources of the government”, it would be “for a limited time period and only to the extent necessary to encourage private finance to participate in the projects it sponsored”.

“Rather than subsidising green infrastructure, GreenBank would seek to create liquid markets that can stand on their own. GreenBank would be expected to break even and, over time, to return a profit”, it says.