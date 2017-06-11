Race to deliver blockchain to financial markets heating up

06 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA, Europe By Asia Asset Management

A considerable number of companies aiming to bring blockchain technology to global financial markets have decided to release the code to their technology as open-source software, according to a new report from Greenwich Associates.

The financial services sector seriously began exploring blockchain – the distributed ledger technologies (DLT) behind bitcoin – for processing financial services transactions about three years ago. The goal is ambitious: to completely rebuild the technology infrastructure that enables markets to function, from issuance to trading to settlement.

In the report, titled Addressing the Latest Trends in Distributed Ledger Technologies, the US-headquartered market intelligence and advisory services outfit reveals broad support for an open-source approach among the companies and consortia working to apply blockchain or DLT to financial markets, which might seem surprising in an era of data breaches and hacking scandals.

During February and March 2017, Greenwich Associates interviewed 402 global market participants working on blockchain technology to assess opinions on some of the key trends and issues in the current state of DLT development. Banks, brokers, technology companies, exchanges, and others were among the participants.

The results revealed that 52% of these participants see open-source as the best model for DLT. Among technologists, support is even stronger, at 61%.

“The goal of many of these new technology companies is to replace the existing global financial market infrastructure with distributed ledger technology,” says Richard Johnson, vice president of market structure and technology at Greenwich Associates, and author of the new report.

“This is a monumental task and as such, support for open-source technology reflects an understanding that transitioning to this new technology can only be achieved by having the widest possible community of developers working on the codebase,” he adds.

Open-source risks

According to a June 1 statement from Greenwich Associates regarding the report, the industry’s support for open-source blockchain technology is not without recognition of the potential risks. Forty-six percent of study participants were concerned about damaging bugs being introduced into the system, and 47% cited the risk of systems being hacked through vulnerabilities inserted into code.

The report says the industry is working to resolve these and other security issues. Fifty-eight percent of study participants see hardware security modules (HSM) that provide strong authentication and encryption as an important element in addressing security concerns related to DLT. The statement says HSM are already in use in retail banking and in payment transactions, such as those processed through the SWIFT network. Fifty-three percent see multi-signature technology as a valuable tool for adding security to DLT solutions.

Furthermore, the study found that a large majority of participants – 81% – see permissioned blockchains as inherently more secure than public blockchains.

“In the end,” Mr. Johnson concludes, “a blockchain-enabled financial market will likely consist of a core plumbing of market infrastructure developed by the open-source community, operating beneath proprietary applications that provide a higher level of security.”