Hong Kong’s HAPFS names new executive director

18 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Hui Ching-hoo

The Hospital Authority Provident Fund Scheme (HAPFS), Hong Kong’s largest private retirement scheme, has named the fund’s director, Doris Ho, to succeed Heman Wong as executive director and head up its investment division.

Doris Ho

Asia Asset Management understands that Mr. Wong will retire from his position as executive director in December. The fund’s trustee board announced on November 11 that Ms. Ho would be taking over Mr. Wong’s position.

During his tenure at HAPFS, which began in December 2007, Mr. Wong helped the pension scheme grow its total AUM to HK$56 billion (US$7.47 billion) by financial year 2015/16, up from HK$35.4 billion in 2007/08.

Heman Wong

Under Mr. Wong’s leadership, HAPFS has introduced several new mandates. Among them, the first smart-beta strategy at the end of May this year – managed by BlackRock, and the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors programme in 2012, which allows the fund to access A-share equities.

Ms. Ho has been with the HAPFS for nine years, and has mainly been responsible for overseeing all investment operations, including strategic asset allocation, risk management, and manager selection. Prior to joining HAPFS, she was the associate director of investment at consultancy firm Mercer.