Harvest bolsters Hong Kong investment team

15 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, Europe By Asia Asset Management

Harvest Global Investments (Harvest), the wholly-owned international arm of Chinese asset management giant Harvest Fund Management (HFM), has expanded its Hong Kong office through the appointments of three investment professionals.

In a September 13 statement, Harvest says it has made the following three senior appointments in the last three months: Winnie Wong as fixed income portfolio manager; Kathy Zhang as a China equity strategist, and Kenn An as head of product. All three are based in Hong Kong.

Prior to joining Harvest, Ms. Wong was director of capital markets at the Royal Bank of Canada. Ms. Zhang previously worked at Credit Suisse as a research analyst. And Mr. An was formerly head of product and marketing at UBS Asset Management in Hong Kong.

The company says that the hires “will contribute to Harvest’s ongoing expansion of its international product offering”.

Ashley Dale, chief business development officer and chief marketing officer at Harvest, says in the statement that “these new hires will bolster Harvest’s international position as a Chinese and Asian markets specialist firm.” He adds that the company will continue to expand its product line-up for offshore investors.

The expansion follows on the back of Harvest launching its first Undertaking for the Collective Investment of Transferable Securities (UCITS) complaint sub-fund, the Harvest China Evolution Equity Fund, in March this year. UCITS is a European regulatory framework for mutual fund management and sales. The UCITS accreditation allows Harvest to distribute the fund to investors globally.

HFM’s investment team comprises 200 people covering Chinese and Asian markets, it has approximately US$114 billion in total AUM at the moment. Harvest currently employs 30 investment professionals.