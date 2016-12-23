Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund records US$5.47 billion in quarterly income

16 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

The resurgence in the equity markets has driven the quarterly results of the Exchange Fund, Hong Kong’s reserve fund, to a new three-year high reaching HK$42.5 billion (US$5.47 billion) in the third quarter of this year.

According to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), the quarterly result marks the best performance for the fund since the second quarter of 2014.

The Exchange Fund has demonstrated significant improvements this year after it succumbed to an investment loss of HK$63.8 billion in the third quarter of 2015, recording investment income of HK$18.9 billion for the first quarter and HK$25.4 billion in the second quarter.

The fund’s investments in Hong Kong equities and other equities contributed investment income of HK$16.8 billion and HK$18.5 billion respectively in the third quarter. However, its earnings from fixed-income investments dropped to HK$6.4 billion, or by more than HK$10 billion from quarter to quarter.

Norman Chan, chief executive of the HKMA, anticipates that although the US presidential election result will weigh on global debt markets in the fourth quarter, the recovering equity markets might be beneficial to the Exchange Fund’s investments.

He expects market volatility to continue in the near-term until there is more clarity on the new US administration’s global trade policy stance.