HKEX considers creating new board to list companies with dual-class share structures

24 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Natalie Leung

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) is considering creating a new board that would allow companies with a dual-class share structure to list, in a bid to maintain its attractiveness as a global listing destination.

Despite being the world’s largest new listings venue for the second consecutive year in 2016, there is a lack of balance in Hong Kong listings, with the majority of listed companies concentrated in the property and financial sectors, while new economy companies only accounted for 2% of the IPO funds raised between 2010 and 2016.

Charles Li, chief executive of the HKEX, unveiled the proposal on January 19, suggesting the territory could review its listing process in a bid to attract listings from different companies, including technology and new economy firms.

HKEX has tried to garner support from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to give the green light to companies with different voting rights to list on the mainboard, but has so far been unsuccessful.

Mr. Li says the proposed board would allow the listings of different types of companies – such as small companies with good potential, or emerging companies that want to list with a dual-class structure. A more in-depth consultation covering all the issues for the potential new board is expected to be launched in the near future, and will involve the SFC and investors.

Meanwhile, the bourse is also considering introducing a private market, which would essentially be a service platform for company registrations that would allow the public to track de-listed companies.