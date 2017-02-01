Hong Kong Exchange Fund records income of HK$61 billion in 2016

01 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

The Hong Kong Exchange Fund posted investment gains of HK$61 billion (US$7.9 billion) last year, turning around from a loss of HK$15.8 billion in 2015.

Despite the turnaround, the fund’s gains still lagged behind its 2013 and 2012 returns of HK$81.2 billion and HK$111.6 billion respectively. The fund’s 2016 results can be translated into an investment return of 1.8%, outperforming a loss of 0.6% in 2015, but well behind the compounded annual investment return of 4.8% over the past 22 years.

Despite the gains recorded over a one-year period, the fund saw an investment loss of HK$30.4 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. This compared to investment gains of HK$47.1 billion in the third quarter, HK$18.9 billion in the second quarter and HK$25.4 billion in the first quarter. Its weak 4Q2016 results were attributed to losses from equities, bonds and foreign exchange worth HK$8 billion, HK$17.7 billion and HK$19.3 billion respectively.

Referring to the results, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Chief Executive Norman Chan said: “2016 was full of surprises and black swan events. The global financial markets were highly volatile and turbulent. Market concerns over a hard landing of mainland China’s economy and a slowdown in the global economic growth in January last year prompted Hong Kong and other major equity markets to fall sharply.”

The Exchange Fund’s total assets, which are managed by the HKMA, stood at HK$3.6 trillion as of the end December of 2016.