Equity funds predicted to bounce back in 2017

18 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

For the first 11 months of 2016, bond funds in Hong Kong registered net inflows of US$11.8 billion, compared to net outflows of $3 billion in 2015, whilst gross sales of bond funds jumped by 172% to $32.9 billion in 2016, accounting for about 53% of the industry total, according to a new report from the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association (HKIFA).

Net inflows across all types of funds in Hong Kong jumped 20% from 2015 to $4.2 billion in the first 11 months of 2016, despite a 10% drop in gross sales to $62.3 billion, which reflected investor uncertainty.

However, the fourth quarter of 2016 marked a shift in flows, with the gross sales of bond funds dropping to their lowest levels since April 2016 at $2.6 billion in November, after peaking at $4.4 billion last August. Inflows to bond funds sank to $872 million in October while net outflows stood at $472 million in November – the first time the industry saw monthly outflows for the year – as investors reacted to the results of the November 8 US elections and the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting, says the report.

Global bonds showed robust performance in Hong Kong last year, with net inflows of $5.9 billion, followed by Asian bonds and high yield bond funds, which registered net inflows of $3.7 billion and $1.4 billion respectively.

“Under an environment of extremely low interest rates and subdued inflation, there has been a general interest in products that can provide steady yields and a stream of income,” says Arthur Bacci, HKIFA chairman and head of Principal International (Hong Kong).

“This, coupled with concerns on the outlook of the global economy, volatility in the commodities market, and uncertainty about the outcome of Brexit and the US elections, led investors to shy away from risk assets. This probably underlined why bond funds had been in vogue for most of 2016,” Mr. Bacci adds.

However, he expects there to be a general shift in interest from bonds to equities this year, with renewed interest in equity-related products due to expectation of US inflation and interest-rate hikes.

According to the HKIFA report, equity funds recorded net outflows of $7.9 billion in the first 11 months of 2016, versus net inflows of $7.4 billion in 2015. Gross sales of equity funds plunged by 62% to $16.3 billion over a one-year period, but a reverse trend was registered in November, with more than half of the equity categories enjoying an increase in gross sales.

“While we remain optimistic about equity returns in 2017, geopolitics will loom large with elections in Europe, the triggering of Brexit and the policy agenda in the US. Investors should consider deferring to professional investment managers for asset allocation by investing in mixed assets or balanced funds,” opines Mr. Bacci.