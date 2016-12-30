Strong appetite for online trading

30 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

The majority of Hong Kong and Mainland investors are keen to trade via an online platform, should the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx) provide one for investors to buy and sell funds, revealed a survey by the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association (HKIFA).



According to the study, Mainland investors are 30% more keen than Hong Kong investors to use an online platform for trading, with 81% of survey participants responding positively to the idea; compared to 51% of Hong Kong investors. At present, banks serve as the main fund distribution channel in Hong Kong, accounting for about 78% of the market share. This is significantly higher than the 42% market share in Mainland China and 33% in Japan.



The proposed exchange-based distribution platform will enable funds to be traded akin to stocks and is expected to expand the distribution channel for the asset management industry as well as help diversify business opportunities for brokers.



Chairman of the HKIFA, Arthur Bacci says the association has been in close consultation with the HKEx and individual brokers over the proposed online platform over the last two years.



“One of the key priorities of the association in the coming year is to work with regulators and the industry to further streamline the fund transaction process and seek greater clarity in online trading regulation; including but not limited to solicitation, recommendation and suitability,” says Mr. Bacci.



“We hope that there would be much more headway in the coming year so that Hong Kong does not fall behind other markets,” he adds.



The survey involved interviews with more than 950 investors from Hong Kong and Mainland China.