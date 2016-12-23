Hong Kong’s SFC receives record 84 listing applications in third quarter

12 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

In its latest report, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) announced it received 84 listing applications in the third quarter of this year, via The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd under its dual filing. This was up by 37.7% from last year, and was the highest quarterly growth in listings since the establishment of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (SFO) in 2003.



The SFC also revealed it had formed a specialised team to focus on fraud cases and misfeasance by listed companies. Thomas Atkinson, the SFC’s executive director of enforcement, commented: “Listed companies-related fraud and misfeasance have wiped out billions in market capitalisation and caused significant damage to the integrity and reputation of our markets.”



In addition to heightened enforcement on corporate fraud and misfeasance as well as anti-money laundering internal controls, the SFC says it will also adopt a holistic approach to identify systemic weaknesses at the corporate group level.



“The SFC values timely, open and transparent disclosure of misconduct. To encourage more cooperation, the SFC may notify parties under investigation of its intention to take enforcement action,” Mr. Atkinson added. “In response, the parties and their legal advisers would have an opportunity to make submissions which may be on the record.”