Hong Kong regulator demands fee transparency

01 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

The Hong Kong Securities and Future Commission (SFC) has proposed a ban on the use of the term “independent” by fund managers if they receive fees for the distribution of investment products, as a means to enhance the disclosure of monetary benefits for better fee transparency.

“The regulator has proposed to prohibit any intermediary from referring to itself as “independent” if monetary or non-monetary benefits from other parties including product issuers are received,” states the consultation paper.

In addition, intermediaries are required to provide a range of fees imposed to give potential investors a better idea on how much is being paid towards the management fees of the intermediary. The regulator has, in the past, observed varied disclosure practices by intermediaries, which have hindered investors’ ability to compare costs and fees in the market.

These amendments therefore aim to enhance the point-of-sale transparency and to better address any potential conflicts of interest in the sale of investment products.

According to market research data cited in the paper, only 3% of retail fund distribution in Hong Kong has been conducted through independent financial advisers.

However, a “pay-for-advice” approach is still not a popular concept in in the local market. “Only 11% of persons surveyed would be willing to pay HK$15,000 (US$1,934) or more for financial planning services with the majority (55%) only willing to pay HK$5,000 or less,” said the regulator, citing a 2015 survey.

The report also notes that Hong Kong consumers feel that the fees or costs charged for financial advice are “not worth it”, thus holding them back from seeking financial planning services.

“Based on these survey results, the adoption of a pay-for-advice model with a complete ban on receipt of commissions by intermediaries may not seem appropriate for Hong Kong,” said the regulator in the consultation paper.

The regulator has also proposed enhancements to the Fund Manager Code Of Conduct with regards to the custody of fund assets, liquidity risk management, leverage disclosure, securities lending and repurchase agreements.

The consultation paper is open to comments from the market for the next three months, ending February 22, 2017.