Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect to go live on December 5

29 November 2016 Category: News, China, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific By Asia Asset Management

The trading link connecting the Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges will open on December 5, providing foreign investors with access to more than 800 of China’s fastest-growing companies.

The scheme will allow international investors to trade 881 Shenzhen-listed stocks, while Mainland investors will have access to 417 Hong Kong stocks, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission.

This latest development comes two years after the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect launched in November 2014.

Trading will be subject to a daily limit of 13 billion RMB (US$1.6 billion) for international investors buying A-shares in Shenzhen, and10.5 billion RMB for Mainlanders buying Hong Kong stocks.

The opening of the cross-border connect is considered as a positive step for the Chinese government, in its continued effort to liberalise the capital account and flow of money both into, and out of China, say David Dali and Tiffany Hsiao, client portfolio specialist and portfolio manager at Matthews Asia. Currently, foreign asset managers can only invest in China’s market through mechanisms such as the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor scheme (QFII), which is only open to large foreign funds or big investors, and necessitates a time-consuming approval process to invest or repatriate profits.

“The Hong Kong-Shenzhen Stock Connect programme reduces foreign investors’ reliance on QFII, thus relieving the difficulty of hedging RMB which has been increasingly volatile of late,” points out Tony Cheung, head of quant analytics at Liquidnet in Asia Pacific. “This reduces the costs of investing in Shenzhen and should ultimately translate into cheaper fees paid by end investors. For example, ETF management fees will be lower.”

Apart from the global emerging markets strategies that contain significant China exposure, the Matthews Asia duo observe that many mainland Chinese companies are under-subscribed to by foreigners, at 1.4% of total listed stocks, compared to in Hong Kong, where 45% of Hong Kong-listed stocks are owned by overseas investors.

This low exposure to China can be explained by the lack of inclusion of A-shares within the MSCI benchmark, which could soon change with the launch of the new trading link.

Steven Sun, head of China and Hong Kong equity strategy at HSBC, explains that the case for the inclusion of A-shares within the MSCI is strengthened as [the new] Stock Connect will widen global investors’ access to over 1,400 A-shares and double the daily turnover quota of the stock connect programme – including Shanghai – to $26 billion. He adds that the monthly fund repatriation limit of 20% for QFIIs will also become much less of a limiting factor in terms of capital mobility.

Meanwhile, the local market will see increased Southbound interest with the introduction of ETFs onto the Stock Connect platform, according to David Quah, head of ETFs at Mirae Asset Global Investments Hong Kong. He made this comment at the 3rd Taiwan ETF forum in Taipei on October 27, which was hosted by Asia Asset Management and ETFI Asia.

“This market-opening measure will provide a tremendous boost to ETF issuers in Hong Kong,” noted Mr. Quah, adding the industry would also be boosted by expansions in the market for leveraged and inverse ETFs once the restrictions on the underlying Hang Seng index are lifted.