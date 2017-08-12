Hong Kong policy think-tank urges tax breaks to lure private equity

28 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Hong Kong’s Financial Services Development Council (FSDC) is proposing that tax exemptions provided to offshore private equity fund businesses be broadened, a move that would enhance the competitiveness of the city’s tax regime against its Asian rivals and bolster its attractiveness as a hub for asset management.

Currently, private equity funds that invest in Hong Kong are entitled to receive some level of offshore relief, but these may not always be applicable to their entire fund family - a risk that funds see as potentially leading to uncertain tax exposures.

In a set of proposals released Wednesday, the government’s financial policy think-tank analysed the tax code’s weaknesses and proposed some means to improve the situation.

This includes providing tax exemptions on private equity investments in Hong Kong private companies, as well as foreign private companies with substantial local operations.

The council also wants the government to consider eliminating some taxes that funds must pay on profits, and to expand the list of “allowable activities” for which a special purpose vehicle can be exempted from tax in the city.

“The exemption should be encouraged to cover investments in private companies to promote the private equity industry in Hong Kong, and to help Hong Kong businesses attract the badly needed capital that they are seeking,” Darren Bowdern, the Hong Kong-based head of alternative investments at KPMG Tax who helped the council to put together the proposals, tells Asia Asset Management.

“Hong Kong should be encouraging more funds to set up their base in Hong Kong, and extending the exemption to cover investments in Hong Kong would be a great way of doing this,” Mr. Bowdern adds. “This would lead to further jobs and investment in the funds industry in Hong Kong, and more importantly, make Hong Kong competitive compared to other main funds jurisdictions like Singapore.”

Unlike Singapore, where the executive branch of the government calls the shots on taxes, proposals to amend taxes in Hong Kong is a cumbersome process that requires the Legislative Council’s consent.

The government policy think-tank may only propose changes, but there is a process involving the Internal Revenue Department in coming up with updates on changes to the tax law, on which the Legislative Council may table debates and give its nod.

“In the face of the keen competition among jurisdictions to be the leading international asset management centre in the region, Hong Kong should strive to uphold its prevailing competitive edge in the industry,” Laura Cha, chairman of the FDSC, says in a statement.

“There is room for further enhancement of the tax exemption regime. Private equity and venture capital funds’ investments in Hong Kong and non-Hong Kong portfolio companies should be placed on a level playing field,” she adds.