HNA Group prepares to purchase stake in Value Partners

24 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, USA, Europe, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

Chinese property and finance conglomerate HNA Group is reportedly planning to purchase a stake in Hong Kong-based asset manager Value Partners Group for more than US$2 billion.

Bloomberg cited market sources on May 22 as saying that HNA Group, one of the largest Mainland business groups with total assets of more than 1 trillion RMB ($145.1 billion), has held talks with Value Partners to buy at least part of the company’s chairman and co-chief investment officer Cheah Cheng Hye’s 24.9% shareholding in Value Partners for over $2 billion.

Following the report, Value Partners released a statement saying that Mr. Cheah and the company’s co-founder V-Nee Yeh – who owns a 16.4% stake – have been approached by third parties and are in discussion with a potential bidder.

HNA Group did not respond to questions sent from Asia Asset Management (AAM) in regard to the matter.

According to Kenny Tang, chief executive officer of Jun Yang Securities, the potential deal will not have any immediate effect on Value Partners’ performance.

“The deal makes financial sense for HNA Group. Given the group has yet to have presence in Hong Kong’s fund industry, it can leverage on Value Partners’ platform to centralise the management of its overseas assets,” Mr. Tang tells AAM.

That said, Mr. Tang anticipates Value Partners’ income will gradually recover later this year with the improving stock market.

Michael Wong, director of CSL Securities, tells AAM that the impact on Value Partners’ business hinges on the number of shares that will be owned by HNA Group, which is still a big uncertainty.

Despite Value Partners’ disappointing financial results last year, Mr. Wong believes that the company is well positioned to benefit from a strong market rebound in the first half of 2017.

“Given the unit price of Value Partners Classic Fund and Value Partners High-Dividend Stocks Fund, which together account for almost 33% of the total AUM, have exceeded the “high watermark” [referring to the highest value that an investment fund has reached], therefore we expect a significant increase in performance fee,” he says.

“Meanwhile, Value Partners is actively diversifying its products, including fixed income funds and exchange-traded funds. We believe the group will continue to develop new products for catching strong capital flow from Mainland China,” Mr. Wong adds.

Value Partners’ net profit dropped 49.7% in 2016 to HK$138 million ($17.72 million) from HK$274 million in the previous year, mainly due to declines in gross performance fees and gross management fees. This resulted in a 13.2% drop in its AUM to $13.5 billion as at December 2016, from $15.57 billion in 2015.

HNA Group has been aggressive in foreign acquisitions in the financial industry. The company bought a 25% stake in UK-based Old Mutual plc’s US asset management unit OM Asset Management for $446 million this March.