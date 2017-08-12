Haitong International makes headway on growing India business

27 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, India, Europe, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

Hong Kong-listed Haitong International Securities Group is making progress in expanding its business in India after it acquired Haitong Securities India (Haitong India) from Haitong Bank last year.

Henry Shi

Haitong International Securities Group and Haitong Bank – formerly Banco Espirito Santo de Investimento (BESI) – are both owned by Haitong Securities Co. BESI was renamed after Haitong Securities acquired the Portuguese investment bank in September 2015.

Henry Shi, a member of the executive committee of Haitong International Securities Group, says three transactions have been wrapped up in India since the US$13.77 million acquisition in November 2016.

This includes Haitong India’s appointment in early July as financial advisor for alternative asset manager Carlyle Group’s acquisition of GE Capital’s 26% stake in SBI Card, India’s second largest credit card company.

“Momentum in India’s capital markets is very promising,” Mr. Shi tells Asia Asset Management.

Haitong India will continue to seek business opportunities related to investment banking, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), cross-border M&A, and equity research products, he adds.

Mr. Shi says the acquisition of Haitong India – billed as a strategic initiative to turn Haitong International Securities Group into a leading boutique financial service provider in the Asia Pacific region – is very important for the company’s expansion overseas as India is becoming one of the key destinations for Chinese investors.

Haitong International Securities Group has been stepping up its international business in recent years.

The company completed its first foreign acquisition – the purchase of London-based brokerage Japaninvest Group for $20 million – in March 2015. This was a year after it opened its first overseas office in Singapore.

Haitong International Securities Group posted a net profit of HK$1.68 billion (US$215 million) in 2016, down from HK$2.51 billion in the previous year.