Hastings sees Japanese demand for infrastructure debt

22 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, Japan, USA, Europe, New Zealand By Asia Asset Management

Australia-based infrastructure fund manager Hastings Funds Management (Hastings) anticipates that Japanese institutional investors will have a stronger appetite for infrastructure debt after the company secured an infrastructure debt investment mandate from the Development Bank of Japan and DBJ Asset Management for an undisclosed amount.

Andrew Day, chief executive officer of Hastings, tells Asia Asset Management that infrastructure debt is seen as an attractive investment for Japanese institutions, which are drawn to its relatively low risk, yield-generating qualities. Compared to other sectors, he says infrastructure debt investments have low default rates and high recovery rates.

Mr. Day points out that the mandate from government-owned Development Bank of Japan and DBJ Asset Management mainly targets investments in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries. “This is the second infrastructure debt mandate Hastings has received from a Japanese institutional investor,” he says.

Hastings was appointed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank to invest in European infrastructure debt in December 2014.

According to Mr. Day, infrastructure debt in OECD markets is expected to remain a favourable investment for institutional investors in the near term due to regulatory changes such as Basel III. These regulatory changes are likely to reduce the relative attractiveness of long-term debt funding by banks, and increase demand for low risk investments, he says.

Basel III is a comprehensive set of reform measures developed by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision to strengthen regulation, supervision, and risk management of the banking sector.

Mr. Day declines to disclose the portion of Hastings’ business sourced from Japan or Asia Pacific. “However, generally speaking, we would describe the FUM (fund under management) growth from Japan as consistent and measured,” he says.

As of December 31, 2016, Hastings managed approximately A$12.8 billion (US$9.88 billion) on behalf of more than 70 institutional investors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia and North America. Its infrastructure mandate had around A$3 billion in funds under management and more than 40 infrastructure debt investments globally as of January 31, 2017.