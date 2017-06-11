Hedge funds as an insurance amidst uncertain markets

09 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Japan, Korea, USA By Natalie Leung

As bond prices are expected to decline with further US interest rate hikes, investors may want to use hedging strategies as insurance for their fixed income investments.

Investors should welcome interest rate hikes as they suggest economic growth. Otherwise, more of the world will likely be mired in a slowdown like Japan has been for the last 20 years, says Brooks Ritchey, US-based senior managing director and head of portfolio construction at K2 Advisors, a provider of hedge fund product solutions, and part of global asset manager Franklin Templeton Investments.

However, bond prices drop when interest rates rise, which may trigger a sell-off in the bond market. Mr. Ritchey notes that rate hikes have triggered a bond market crash in the past.

In 1994, for instance, bond markets in the US and several other developed countries suffered a sudden and sharp selloff when the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time after three years.

“It could happen quicker than you think as so many people own many bonds,” says Mr. Ritchey. With the next US rate hike expected in June, he believes investors will start to figure out how the market works.

“Even though the fundamentals may not change much, the sentiment will change,” he says, adding that hedge funds then have a role in investment portfolios.

Traditionally, investors manage their investment by adjusting their positions in equities, bonds and cash.

They add equities if they have an appetite for risk, and turn to the bond market if they are not very positive about economic growth. Cash used to be the third option when investors were unclear about the market, but it’s become unattractive now because holding cash offers no yield. Investors are now replacing cash with hedge funds to obtain better returns.

Most investors only think of hedge funds when they have a negative view about the market. But according to Mr. Ritchey, hedge funds can also be used as insurance when investors are undecided about the market. Hedge fund managers will find assets that should do better in the future, which can hedge out risks when there is a market decline.

According to Mr. Ritchey, a good hedge fund portfolio acts a little like preliminary bond insurance as it can make money when the bond market is declining.

“You don’t know how to time the market, so you have to have the insurance before the typhoon hits,” he says.

Although some US institutions have as much as 20% of their portfolios allocated to hedge funds, in general, institutional investors only have 5%-10% in hedge funds, Mr. Ritchey says.

Asian countries are becoming familiar with the advantages of hedging strategies. South Korea’s National Pension Service, the world’s third-largest pension fund, has been investing in hedge funds since last year. It has hired external hedge fund managers to manage US$1 billion of funds.

Mr. Ritchey is also seeing keen interest in hedge funds from Japanese investors, so much so that K2 Advisors has set up an office in Japan to serve its clients there.