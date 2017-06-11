Hermes scores stewardship services mandate from Japan’s AMO

25 May 2017

Japan’s Asset Management One (AMO) has appointed UK-based Hermes Investment Management’s (Hermes) stewardship and engagement team, Hermes EOS, to provide a range of engagement services on the firms’ 4.7 trillion yen (US$41.99 billion) worth of global holdings (ex-Japan) across a variety of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

This appointment follows the Pension Fund Association (PFA) of Japan, which became the first Japan-based client for Hermes EOS in March 2016, and represents the growing importance of corporate governance in the Japanese market.

In a May 24 statement, Hans-Christoph Hirt, head of Hermes EOS, says: “We are proud to have been appointed by AMO to offer our experience and expertise and represent the firm through engagements with companies from across the globe. Hermes EOS has been engaging with companies for over 20 years, building a compelling story for responsible investment.”

He continues: “Moreover, we have an incredibly effective group of highly skilled, multi-national professionals, all committed to engaging leading businesses on environmental, social and governance issues. We look forward to working closely with AMO across our engagement programme and increasing the value of investee companies for long-term shareholders.”

Akitoshi Masuda, chief investment officer at AMO, adds: “We set up the responsible investment department when the company was formed in October 2016 and have been working towards sustainable value creation at domestic companies through engagement mainly on ESG themes. We are pleased to form a partnership with Hermes EOS, which will enable us to start engaging with overseas companies. We hope that our collaboration with experienced analysts at Hermes will lead to long-term value enhancement of investee companies.”

Stewardship services firm Hermes EOS was advising on US$330.4 billion as at December 31, 2016 on behalf of its clients. Tokyo-headquartered AMO is one of the largest asset managers in Asia with over $456 billion in AUM as of December 31 last year.