Navigating longevity risk with a hybrid pension plan

08 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global By Natalie Leung

Hybrid pension plans can be a solution to ensure the sustainability of retirement programmes that are constantly challenged by increasing longevity and a low return environment.

Typically, pension plans are either defined benefit (DB) or defined contribution (DC) schemes. A hybrid DB/DC plan incorporates elements from both.

Many government retirement programmes are DB-based, promising pensioners lump-sum money on retirement. However, financial issues are challenging the sustainability of these plans, with DB funds trying to match investments to their liabilities, or the amount of money needed to pay out for adequate retirement.

“It [DB] tends to invest in bonds, including long-term government bonds, but the returns for these assets have been very low because of the low interest rate environment,” says Seamus Collins, Sydney-based executive director at JP Morgan’s Asia-Pacific pension segment, investor services, corporate and investment bank.

Low fertility rates and longer life expectancies are further widening the gap between total assets in the pension system and benefits promised to pensioners.

This is particularly an issue in Asia as changes in the demography and fertility rates are occurring faster than in Western countries, according to Mr. Collins.

One way to reduce the financial burden of governments is to move to a DC-based plan. Pensioners primarily fund DC pension schemes with sponsors – which can be governments or private-sector employers – matching contributions up to a certain amount. Pensioners are the ones who take investment risks as they have to direct contributions and investments in order to have adequate pension for retirement.

“At the end of last year, around 48% of global assets were in DC. It has been growing every year and Asia is no different as DB is becoming increasingly hard to sustain,” says Mr. Collins.

But there is a still a probability that pensioners will run out of money as they live longer because their assets are still subject to the market environment.

“It is hard to move away from a DB structure as it involves moving risks associated with sovereigns and corporates in private funds to individuals who understandably are resistant to accepting this risk,” says Mr. Collins.

However, a hybrid DB/DC plan offers a middle ground where risks are shared, and there are guarantees on incomes and protection from the longevity risk.

A hybrid plan features a base DB benefit – albeit reduced – with an added DC component. It can help governments lower their funding obligations but still provide a guaranteed benefit, while the incorporation of the DC element can fulfil the remaining retirement needs of pensioners.

Mr. Collins says people are starting to put part of their DC funds in a hybrid plan into products such as annuities or longevity insurance as they look to recreate some of the certainty and security that come with a DB scheme.

Like in DC schemes, a hybrid plan allows contributors to take a lump sum when they retire. “You do need to have some DB components, but you need to adjust it so that it becomes one part of the pension mix that acts as another safety net or longevity savings hedge,” he says.